LAHORE

The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday.

According to the notification Nabeel Ahmed Awan, OSD, has been posted as Secretary Food against a vacant slot, while Additional Secretary Chief Minister Office Muhammad Ali Aamir has been made OSD. Meanwhile, DG Health Services Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed was ordered to report Primary and Secondary Health Care Department for further posting.

0



0







Transfers, postings was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179030-Transfers-postings/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Transfers, postings" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179030-Transfers-postings.