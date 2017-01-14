Print Story
Transfers, postings
January 14, 2017
Lahore
The Punjab government has issued a notification of transfer and posting of officers on Friday.
According to the notification Nabeel Ahmed Awan, OSD, has been posted as Secretary Food against a vacant slot, while Additional Secretary Chief Minister Office Muhammad Ali Aamir has been made OSD. Meanwhile, DG Health Services Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed was ordered to report Primary and Secondary Health Care Department for further posting.