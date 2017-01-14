LAHORE

Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Friday entered into an agreement to launch an income generation scheme for people with disabilities.

All people with disabilities, who have prior skills training, will be entitled to receive interest-free loans for setting up their own businesses under the scheme.

Under this scheme, to be launched within the next two months, the two sides committed to joining hands for creating an enabling environment for the economic development of the people with disabilities through provision of skills, internships and interest-free loans.

Chaired by the Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the signing ceremony was attended by PSPA CEO Dr Sohail Anwar and PSIC MD Bilal Butt. Dr Ayesha said that the government realised that the people with disabilities were more likely to be unemployed and generally earned less even when employed. She observed that it was difficult for such people to escape from poverty due to discrimination in employment, limited access to transport and lack of access to resources to promote self-employment and livelihood activities.

It was for this reason, she added, the government was taking concrete steps for their rehabilitation. The scheme was earlier approved by the PSPA Board in its sixth quarterly meeting on November 16, 2016.

PSIC will act as fund manager and implement the scheme through a service provider. It would develop a training module and arrange orientation sessions for the people with disabilities benefitting from the loan. Three to four weeks internship/entrepreneurial skill training would be arranged for the Khidmat Card beneficiaries so that they might utilise the interest-free loan optimally.

PSPA CEO Dr Sohail Anwar said that PSPA would sponsor while PSIC would execute the scheme in close liaison with each other. He said PSPA would provide Rs 250 million funds for loan disbursement to the people with disabilities. An effective framework would be developed for impact assessment of the intended objectives.

