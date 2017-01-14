Punjab Economic Report highlighted

LAHORE

Punjab Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr Ijaz Nabi said that one of the objectives of the Punjab growth strategy had been to augment the limited resources of the government with public-private partnership.

He said this while addressing a consultative session on Punjab Economic Report 2016 organised by Punjab Economic Research Institute, P&D, in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) at P&D Complex here.

He said CPEC was now a reality and LUMS should try to document the impact it would have on the growth rate of the province. With regards to the Punjab growth strategy, he mentioned the need to have realistic targets set for the government in the report.

Planning and Development Board Chairman Jahanzeb Khan, former Federal Secretary Ismail Qureshi, former P&D Chairman Sohail Ahmad, Industry Secretary Mujtaba Paracha, Agriculture University Faisalabad VC Dr Iqrar Khan, Prof Dr Turab Hussain from LUMS, P&D Board members Dr Shabana Haider, Agha Waqar Javed, Dr Abid Bodla, Mukhtar Naul, senior representative of World Bank also attended the session.Jehanzeb Khan highlighted the commitment of Punjab government for achieving the objectives of the Punjab growth strategy. He said that the foremost challenge faced by the P&D Department was policy prescription and the present document should be an aid. He appreciated the consistent efforts put in by Punjab Planning and Development Department to ensure the alignment of all the projects with the objectives of the Punjab growth strategy. He hoped the report would act as an impetus for all stakeholders to align their efforts towards achieving the objectives of the Punjab growth strategy.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, director, Punjab Economic Research Institute (PERI) highlighted the significance of the report in providing direction to the economy of Punjab, and encouraged the participants to share their candid feedback on the inception report. He hoped that this report would become a regular feature in the planning process for the province.Representative of LUMS Usman Khan underscored the strategic nature of the report. The period of analysis for the report has been divided from 2007-13 (pre-growth strategy), and 2014 to present (the post-growth strategy period), he said. Analysing the structure of the Punjab economy, he mentioned how there had been a structural change in the economy from agriculture to services sectors but this observation needed to be taken with care because of the reclassification of some sectors.

All the participants actively participated in the session and shared their valuable feedback and suggestions. Some of the key observations made by the participants included tailoring the objectives of the report to the CPEC. The need to incorporate the data of the upcoming census in 2017 in the analysis process was also mentioned.

