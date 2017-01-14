LAHORE

Punjab government has plan to introduce the book on prevention of infectious diseases in school curriculum during zero period from the next educational year starting from April 2017.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan with a delegation of Young Doctors Association (YDA), Pakistan, led by Dr Salman Kazmi, on the agenda of introduction of the book on prevention of communicable diseases in curriculum of public schools.

The minister formed a committee headed by Punjab Textbook Board Chairman Gen (retd) Muhammad Akram and having members from School Education Department and YDA to finalise a plan for inclusion of the book in curriculum of public schools. The minister will meet the committee again in two weeks to announce implementation of the plan.

The minister appreciated the young doctors of Mayo Hospital, saying that the valuable idea along with a complete book came from the side of young doctors to save public from diseases, including dengue, Congo, measles and typhoid.

