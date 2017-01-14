LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees has asked former Army Chief General Raheel Sharif to accept the proposed office abroad if only the entire Muslim countries agreed on establishing their joint defense and United Nations.

Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora mosque, he stressed upon the Muslim world to establish its separate UNO and common defense and financial institutions to counter the enemy conspiracies to plunder Muslim resources and subjugate Muslim people.

Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the anti-Islam forces were busy in their conspiracies to pit the Muslim states against each other and it was a test of the Muslim leadership whether they foiled the enemy designs or succumbed to their plans. He stressed that the Muslim states must resolve their differences among themselves by rising above their mutual differences, otherwise, the entire Muslim world could be destroyed like Aleppo. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Rashid Naseem while addressing JI central workshop at Mansoora demanded immediate ban on liquor production and consumption in the country. He said scores of people were dying every day in the country after drinking poisonous liquor but the rulers were not prepared to ban it.

Rashid Naseem warned that the elements promoting obscenity in the country were actually undermining the very foundations of the nation. He said the interest-based economic system had burdened the nation under huge debt, and billions of rupees had to be paid only as interest.

Tevta: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that Tevta will train 16,000 unemployed youths free as security guards this year.

“A total of 2,000 people have completed security guard training course while further 2,000 are enrolled in the course,” he said while addressing a meeting held to review the course at Tevta Secretariat on Friday.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that the purpose to start this course was to train unemployed youths in this sector so that they might fulfil the requirements of security companies and renowned organisations. This initiative will reduce the crime rate and terrorism across the province, he said, adding that Special Branch's clearance was compulsory for admission to the five-week course, started with the collaboration of Home Department, Punjab Police, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122 and Elite Police Training School.

The Tevta chairperson said that the services of security guards were required to the Gulf States. Many organisations of these countries have asked Tevta for trained security guards.

