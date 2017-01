LAHORE

Administration committee of Lahore High Court led by Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday promoted 21 additional district and sessions judges to the rank of district and sessions judges and reinstated two ex-judicial officials.

The judicial officials who had been promoted to the rank of district and sessions judges included Arshad Mahmood, Nazar Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Jazeela Aslam, Abdur Raheem, Abid Rizwan Abid, Khalid Mahmood Bhatti, Amjad Iqbal Ranjha, Muhammad Akram Sheikh, Malik Shabbir Ahmad, Shakir Hassan, Muhammad Javaid-ul-Hassan Chishti, Bakht Fakhar Bahzad, Muhammad Akram, Waseem-ur-Rehman Khan Khakwani, Muhammad Yar Gondal, Amjad Nazir Chaudhry, Muhammad Asghar Khan, Muhammad Shabbir, Atiq-ur-Rehman and Syed Dawar Zafar Ali.

The chief justice reinstated two officers, including former AD&SJ Muhammad Hussain and former civil judge Hassan Akmal Qureshi.

