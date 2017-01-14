LAHORE

At least five children were injured by a frightened cow in a school at Nishtar Colony on Friday.

The cow entered the school premises and trampled at least five children under its hooves.

The injured children were removed to General Hospital where three children were discharged after first aid and two of them who suffered deep injuries were admitted to hospital. Police have arrested the cow owner.

Man killed on road: A 45-year-old man was killed by a speeding bus in the Sherakot police area on Friday.

The victim, yet to be identified, was crossing a road when a recklessly-driven bus hit and killed him. The bus driver escaped from the scene. Police have removed the body to morgue.

