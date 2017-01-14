LAHORE

Continuing its operation against unapproved housing societies, a team of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished infrastructure of two such private housing societies here Friday.

Officials said the operation was carried out by the staff of Town Planning Wing of LDA. They said the LDA team demolished their gates, boundary wall and roads of two illegal housing schemes, namely Hajveri Town and New Subdivision, in the Hudiara Drain area.

They said the LDA staff also demolished pillars and roof slabs of two factories which were being illegally constructed in the same area besides partially demolishing the basement and ground floor of another building and sealing another one.

The LDA staff demolished two illegal constructions in New Garden Town on Friday, during its ongoing drive against violation of building regulations. The demolished buildings included illegal portion of 36/Abu Bakar and a structure on 30/Garden.

0



0







Illegal structures demolished was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179020-Illegal-structures-demolished/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Illegal structures demolished" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179020-Illegal-structures-demolished.