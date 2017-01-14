Lahore

A condolence reference was held for the world’s youngest Microsoft professional Arfa Karim Randhawa at Lahore Press Club on Friday.

Speakers, including her parents, journalists, intellectuals, poets and singers paid tributes to the late Arfa Karim.

Provincial Minister Begaum Zakiya Shah Nawaz said, “Arfa was beautiful visage of our country.

She will be remembered forever. Cyber’s princess was a hope for youth.

She was a legacy and message. She earned name in the world of information technology." She said Pakistan had never been in darkness, and it country was fertile for hard workers.

Col (R) Amjid Karim, Arfa's father, said that being world’s youngest Microsoft Certified Professional at the age of nine, Arfa Karim Randhawa had become pride of the nation. She will be remembered forever, he added.

He said her dream would be materialised. Columnist Munno Bhai said, “ Arfa lives in the heart of people. There are many girls who have not opportunity to show their talents.

Government should provide them with opportunities and resources." He said that a campaign for education of girls was the need of the hours.

0



0







Arfa Karim remembered was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179018-Arfa-Karim-remembered/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Arfa Karim remembered" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179018-Arfa-Karim-remembered.