LHC orders protection policy for Pakistanis detained abroad

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court chief justice on Friday directed the foreign ministry to device a consular protection policy for overseas Pakistani citizens detained in jails abroad.

Earlier, a deputy attorney general, representing the ministry, told the court that the US administration had repatriated 43 Pakistanis detained in Bagram airbase internment centre, Afghanistan in 2015. He said at present 55 Pakistanis were detained in Bagram jail. The law officer pointed out that there was no prisoner exchange agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan under Vienna Convention; however, the Pakistani embassy in Kabul had been pursuing the Afghan government for the release of its citizens.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah observed that the Pakistan government was constitutionally bound to protect the rights of its citizens trapped in jails of other countries. He said the court wanted to know as to what steps had been taken for the protection/legal aid of Pakistani citizens detained abroad.

The chief justice directed the ministry to device a consular protection policy and submit a compliance report on next hearing. Earlier, petitioner’s counsel Barrister Sarah Belal argued that the government had not been taking effective measures to protect its citizens detained abroad especially in Bagram jail. Further hearing was adjourned for March 14.

BZU sub-campus: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to file details of its correspondence with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan prior to approval granted for setting up sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan.

The bench headed by Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also directed the BZU vice-chancellor to file details of students who went to its main campus in Multan after closure of its sub-campus in Lahore.

Appearing before the court, HEC chairman submitted that they did not issue NOC for setting up the sub-campus. He said he also sent circulars to all authorities concerned for closure of illegal sub-campus in Lahore. He submitted that the students should get themselves enrolled with the BZU and afterwards mechanism would be evolved to accommodate them in different institutions.

He said the HEC was also ready to provide them additional funds for completion of their education. Counsel for BZU submitted before the court that they were ready to accommodate students of its sub-campus Lahore in its main campus in Multan.

He said all affected students should get themselves enrolled with the BZU by January 20. Counsel for affected students submitted that it was difficult for Lahore-based students to go to Multan. He requested the court to issue directions to HEC to issue NOCs to these students.

