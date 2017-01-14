At least 30 acres of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board’s (KWSB) land, near Hub Dam, was vacated from land grabbers by a special squad of the water board, its managing director informed on Friday.

KWSB MD Misbahuddin Farid, said the action was taken on the orders of a session judge against the land mafia. He said the land was vacated under the supervision of DIG, SSP and the KWSB’s special squad.

Farid said the board had made several complaints against a number of its land and reservoirs having been encroached upon.

The KWSB MD stated that only 30 acres were vacated in the first phase, but due to rainfall the operation had stopped.

