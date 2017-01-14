An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered the suspension of a police officer for repeatedly flouting court orders.

Station House Officer (SHO) Wahid Awan of the Alfalah police station had failed to provide the police statement and case documents against accused booked on possession of explosive material charges.

The court also directed the Sindh IGP to take departmental action against the SHO concerned.

The court observed that such police officers should not be seen in police uniform in the future.

The court, however, once again directed the SHO to provide the case documents registered against the accused involved in possession of explosive material.

Earlier, the SHO had claimed that the accused had an aim to use explosive material in terrorist and sabotaging activities but later on, despite of many summons, he had failed to appear in the court.

The court had ordered him to supply the due documents to the attorneys of the accused, but the SHO did not follow the directives.

