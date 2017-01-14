The Sindh chief minister said on Friday that the province had a society free of religious bigotry, sectarian strife in particular.

Speaking with Father Robert McCulloch, the procurator general of the Society of St. Columbian, at the Chief Minister’s House, Murad Ali Shah said he was working hard to develop interfaith harmony in the province.

“When you have a tolerant society you can grow in each and every sector,” he added.

The chief minister said followers of different faiths lived in Sindh for centuries and they had contributed a great to the society particularly in the fields of education, health and development. He added that Zoroastrians, Christians and Hindus had established educational institutions and hospitals in Sindh and served humanity.

Father McCulloch said Sindh had a unique society. “The people of Sindh are followers of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and other Sufi saints,” he added. “They love humanity and are above religious and sectarian fanaticism.”

The chief minister said Islam taught respecting the faiths of others and tolerance was the foundation of co-existence.

The chief minister presented a Sindhi topi and ajrak to Father McCulloch and thanked him for the visit. The meeting was also attended by the chief minister’s special assistant, Anthony Naveed.

