A 20-member body comprising executive members and members of the governing body were administered oath of office by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Arts Council on Friday evening.

Among those administered oath were: Muhammad Ahmed Shah, President; Professor Ejaz Farooqi, Secretary; and Qudsia Akbar, Joint Secretary.

The CM congratulated the new office-bearers and hoped that the organisation would prosper under their leadership.

“Those who worked hard to make the Arts Council what it is today must be duly compensated,” he said.

He said that his government was fully committed to all programmes of the Arts Council endeavouring to conserve our golden heritage and lauded the work done thus far by the Council in this regard.

While the CM did not spell out any particular grant or sum for the Arts Council and its programmes, it must be mentioned here that he has already granted a sum of Rs100 million to the organization for its multifaceted programmes which the organisation has been executing uninterrupted.

He prayed for the well-being of the council members and the organization and vowed to fully participate in the continuity of the programmes.

Earlier, Ahmed Shah, the President-elect acknowledged the contribution of the Chief Minister and the requisite government departments for their unfailing cooperation with the Arts Council. He recounted his personal interaction with the CM and the latter’s commitment to the welfare of the body. Noted intellectual and prominent television personality of yesteryear, Hasina Moeen, was among those who took oath. The brief programme was compered by Anjum Rizvi.

