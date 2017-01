Two teenage girls were injured in a grenade attack on their home in Koohi Goth area of the city, it was reported on Friday.

According to rescue sources, 19-year-old Samreen and 17-year-old Sanam Baloch were injured when one of their relatives threw a hand grenade inside their house on refusing his marriage proposal. They were rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

