An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has received several charge sheets against two alleged terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Kapri.

The court has also ordered the relevant authorities to produce the accused before the court on January 21.

The ATC was earlier informed that the prison authorities concerned did not find it fit to move from the jail and produce them before the court due to security issues.

The authorities have declared the two accused ‘dangerous’ and have approached the Sindh Home Department, requesting to issue an order for holding the hearings against the two men in a court housed at the central prison.

The charge sheets have accused the two men of killing two soldiers of the Pakistan Army, Abdul Razzaq and Khadim, who were murdered near the CDGK Parking Plaza in Saddar area last year.

A forensic report of the arms recovered from their possession had confirmed that the two were involved in the alleged killing of soldiers. Officials claim that both the accused have confessed the murder of famed qawwal Amjad Sabir and several other soldiers of Rangers along with many citizens on sectarian grounds.

Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Kapri have been identified by the eye-witnesses in several murder cases. A witness, Shahid, had said before a judicial magistrate concerned that Bobby was involved in killing of police officer Anwar Jaffery and two other citizens.

The witness further noted that Bobby had killed the three men due to their sectarian affiliation with a certain sect.

The two accused were initially held for the murder of Amjad Sabri and later on they had confessed to killing some military police personnel and also five people in an attack on a majlis at a house in North Nazimabad. The accused were arrested by the CTD in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area in the first week of November.

Meanwhile, a local court indicted another suspected killer Sohail alias Sohail Commando, said to be involved in the killings of several persons in different areas of the city.

Sohail Commando, who is said be affiliated with a political party, denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.

The court directed the prosecution to summon the witnesses for recording their statements against the accused at the next hearing.

Sohail Commando along with others is also alleged to have opened fire at a bus in Korangi area in 2011. As a result, a police official and several other people were killed.

