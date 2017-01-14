Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, who died on January 11, was laid to rest on Friday at the Gizri graveyard in DHA.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was offered at the lawns of the Governor’s House after Friday prayers.

Maulana Taqi Usmani led the funeral prayer. Earlier, the plan to offer the funeral prayer at the adjacent Bagh-e-Jinnah (Old Polo Ground) was dropped over security reasons.

A number of senior government and state authorities, senior officials, political leaders, academicians, and eminent persons from various walks of life attended the funeral prayer of the late governor.

They included acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, former chief minister Ghous Ali Shah, Sindh Rangers director general Major Gen Muhammad Saeed, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali, Sindh High Court Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Rear Admiral Farrukh Ahmed, Senator Nehal Hashmi, Senator Saleem Zia, Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Deputy Mayor Arshad Abdullah Vohra, former governor Lt Gen (retd) Moinuddin Haider, opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar, former attorney general of Pakistan Khalid Anwer, Dr Arif Alvi, and Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman. The representatives of business community included FPCCI President Zubair Tufail, vice president Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Khalid Tawab, and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Before the funeral prayer, a contingent of the Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour to the funeral of the late governor draped in the national flag.

After the burial, floral wreaths were laid on the grave of the former governor on behalf of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by federal minister Abdul Qadir Baloch. Others on whose behalf floral wreaths were laid included Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

Siddiqui had become the 31st governor of the province on November 11 last year. He remained in the office of the Sindh governor for just over two months, which is the shortest period for any governor in the province.

His predecessor, Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad Khan, had remained the governor of the province for over 13 years.

Separately, former permanent representative of Pakistan to the UNO, Abdullah Hussain Haroon, denied media reports that he had met with the US ambassador to Pakistan or he had been contacted by the government for his appointment as the new governor of Sindh.

0



0







Justice Siddiqui laid to rest with full state honours was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178999-Justice-Siddiqui-laid-to-rest-with-full-state-honours/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Justice Siddiqui laid to rest with full state honours" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178999-Justice-Siddiqui-laid-to-rest-with-full-state-honours.