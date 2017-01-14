SYDNEY: Britain’s world number 10 Johanna Konta dominated the third-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska to win her second WTA title in the Sydney International WTA final on Friday.

Konta capped an impressive week and an ideal build-up to next week’s Australian Open in Melbourne with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Polish second seed in one hour 20 minutes.

Konta ruthlessly attacked Radwanska’s serve throughout the match, with the Pole doing well to save six of nine break points.

It was Radwanska’s only loss in her last seven WTA finals over an 18-month period.

Meanwhile, Gilles Muller ended Viktor Troicki’s two year unbeaten run with a fighting 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) victory to reach the final.

Muller, after two years coming up short in the semi-finals, went one better to advance to the final where he will face Britain’s Daniel Evans.

Evans, who upset Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem in Thursday’s quarters, came from a set down in the evening semi-final to account for Russian Andrey Kuznetsov 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

“I am excited. I am really happy with the way I played to come back in the third set again and get the job done,” the 67th-ranked Evans said.

