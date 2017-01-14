BIRMINGHAM: Administrators of the Manor Formula One team are still talking to interested parties and have agreed to pay all staff salaries to the end of January, a spokesman said on Friday.

The British-based team, who finished last in the 2016 championship, went into administration a week ago with 212 jobs at risk.

The new season starts in Australia on March 26 with testing due to begin in Spain at the end of February.

January is usually a period of feverish activity with factories flat out to get the new cars built.

A spokesman for FRP Advisory LLP said the administrators had conducted a through review of the business since they were appointed.

“They felt there was sufficient funding to pay the cost base to the end of the month,” he added.

Some media reports had suggested the team had until Jan. 20 to find a buyer or bring down the curtains on the sport’s smallest and poorest outfit, who have been on the brink of failure before.

Manor are owned by Stephen Fitzpatrick, who runs independent British energy supplier Ovo and rescued the team — then known as Marussia — in early 2015 after they had missed the final races of the 2014 season and gone into administration.

