KARACHI: Lahore’s Latif Rafiq took a slim one-shot lead as Bank Al-Habib’s 6th Rashid D Habib National Professional Golf Tournament teed off here at the rain-soaked course of the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

As most of the top contenders struggled on what was a rare rainy day in Karachi, Latif exhibited excellent skills to card four-under par 68.

Just one shot off the pace were a pack of six challengers spearheaded by the seasoned Muhammad Munir from Islamabad who fired a first-round score of three-under 69. The other five with similar scores were Ali Sher, Jafal Hussain, Ahmed Saeed, Afsar Ali and Ansar Mehmood. Defending champion Waheed Baloch was at 2-under par with 70. Pakistan’s number one golfer Shabbir Iqbal is trailing behind by 3 strokes with a score of 71.

The opening round of the Rs5.1 million tournament featured 88 top professional golfers, 21 junior professionals and 29 senior professionals.

Latif was visibly pleased with his opening day’s showing.

“I am feeling good, encouraged and very well prepared. Hole in one is a charm for golfer as the award is new car, but this achievement depends entirely on God’s blessing and luck,” he commented.

The weather on Friday was pleasant and the golfers also enjoyed playing while Karachi gets first rainfall of the season and appreciated the playing conditions at the Karachi Golf Club.

In the senior professionals’ category, Imdad Hussain and Mehmood Kiani were leading the competition with 2-under par while Nadeem Almas was ahead in juniors category with 2-over par. The 54-hole tournament will conclude on Sunday (tomorrow).

