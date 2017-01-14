PARIS: The main suspect in the Paris attacks said he was “not ashamed” in a letter to a woman who has been writing to him in prison, according to extracts published in the French press on Friday.

Salah Abdeslam has refused to respond to questions from French judges about the November 13, 2015 attacks.

But in correspondence with an anonymous woman published by the daily newspaper Liberation he appeared “talkative for the first time,” the paper said.

“First of all, I’m not afraid of letting anything slip because I’m not ashamed of what I am -- and then what worse could be said than what’s already been said,” Abdeslam wrote.

“I’m writing to you without knowing how to start, I got all your letters and I don’t know whether I’ve enjoyed them or not, they definitely let me spend a bit of time in the outside world,” he continued.

“Since you’ve been straightforward I will be too, if I ask you what your intentions are it’s to reassure myself that you don’t love me like a ‘star’ or an ‘idol’ because I get messages like that and I don’t endorse that because the only person who deserves to be adored is Allah,” he wrote.

