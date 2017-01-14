KIEV: Sub-zero temperatures across Ukraine have claimed 40 lives since late December, officials said on Friday as the death toll from the cold snap hitting Europe keeps rising.

Authorities said most of those who died of exposure were found in the streets, a total of 40 victims since December 30, with 11 of them confirmed dead in the past 24 hours.

Temperatures in the capital Kiev had plunged as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius last week.

Doctors said most of the latest fatalities were caused by hypothermia after alcohol consumption that many homeless people drink trying to keep warm. The toll from the recent frigid weather across Europe rose to 65 on Wednesday, with homeless and migrants particularly hit, and south European countries struggling to cope with the unusual deep freeze.

0



0







Ukraine freeze kills 40 in two weeks was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178964-Ukraine-freeze-kills-40-in-two-weeks/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ukraine freeze kills 40 in two weeks" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178964-Ukraine-freeze-kills-40-in-two-weeks.