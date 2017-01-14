VALLETTA: Libya’s UN-backed government has not accepted proposals by Rome aimed at cutting migrant flows to Italy and the two sides are “far apart” on the issue, Malta’s foreign minister said on Friday.

George Vella said he would brief his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday on a long conversation he held on Thursday on behalf of the Union with the foreign minister of Libya’s embattled, UN-backed premier, Fayez Seraj. He declined to detail the Italian proposals beyond saying that their aim was to reduce the flow of migrants. “They are far, far apart,” Vella said.

0



0







Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178960-Libya-not-accepting-Italy-migrant-deal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178960-Libya-not-accepting-Italy-migrant-deal.