ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the country’s lawmakers to task on Friday over an “ugly” brawl in parliament during a vote on a hugely controversial bill bolstering his powers left several injured.

The fight broke out on Thursday as lawmakers voted on parts of the 18-article bill to change the constitution to create an executive presidency, with one deputy suffering a broken nose and another claiming his leg was bitten.

“A very ugly situation like breaking the nose of our deputy friend and biting the leg of another is not suitable for any member of parliament,” Erdogan said in a televised remarks in Istanbul. One MP was held in a chokehold while another was left bleeding from the head. The fighting saw chairs and punches thrown while an ornamental flower pot was also seen flying through the air. But the tensions so far do not appear to have slowed the new constitution’s passage which is being debated article by article and will have two readings.

