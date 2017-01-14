Obama’s farewell

“Yes we can…yes we did” – these are the words of outgoing US President Barack Obama as he gave his final address to a roaring crowd. Obama, America’s first black president, was bowing out with a message of hope. But it was not an honest assessment of the health of American democracy and the world after eight years under his administration. Obama has always been a man who had a way with words. But the ‘yes we did’ could only be read as a cliché, not the reality of an eight-year presidency. His frustrated speeches on gun violence and the police killing of African Americans, the late move to allow a UN resolution to pass against Israel, his admission that he was powerless to shut the Guantanamo Bay prison, the failure to stop US interference in the Syrian conflict, and his tirades against current US President-elect Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric were much more an admission of failure. Amidst the rhetoric, clichés and nostalgia, there was an admission that he is leaving behind a democracy that is under siege from within.

Obama’s words cannot disguise the fact that his legacy has been a divisive one. There is no bigger proof than the fact that the US has elected a president who represents almost the complete opposite of the ideals that Obama claimed to stand by. While Obama only referred to Trump once during his 4300-word speech, there was no doubt that he spoke much about the context which produced Trump the president. He defended immigrations and Muslim-Americans. He criticised climate change deniers. He warned against a self-enclosed US, where communities remain trapped within racial and class bubbles. It was no surprise that the biggest cheer came during his eulogy to his wife, Michelle. Obama’s warning about the dividing lines in the US must be heard. The threats he identified were economic inequality, race and polarisation. Obama admitted that rather than implementing laws against discrimination, a ‘change of heart’ is required. It was no doubt a beautiful speech and a reminder that Obama is one of the great orators of our time. But to any careful observer, this was another reminder that it is easier to talk about positive change than actually change the world for the better. America’s first black president has bowed out and left an uncertain legacy.

0



0







Obama’s farewell was posted in Editorial of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178948-Obamas-farewell/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Obama’s farewell" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178948-Obamas-farewell.