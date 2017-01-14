Beyond words

In the current climate, where minority groups appear to have come under attack even from responsible political leaders, the Prime Minister’s comments while visiting a Hindu temple in Chakwal on the need to uplift all religious communities in the country and end the isolation of minorities is welcome. But it is far from being enough. It might have been easier to believe this statement when it came from Mohammad Ali Jinnah in his speech to the country’s first Constituent Assembly. Seven decades later, the promise to protect religious minorities has been shunned by the many governments that have followed. Only recently, the Sindh government’s attempt to pass a law to stop forced conversions was met with opposition from religious parties. The Sindh government ceded ground and the bill ended up being returned by the Sindh governor without being passed. We have over the past few decades seen an enormous deterioration in the situation of minorities in the country, in some cases aggravated by the insistence of the State in attempting to define religious identity or intervene in matters of belief for entire communities. When this happens, the rights of minorities are always likely to suffer, especially when there is large-scale ideological confusion of the kind which persists in the Pakistan of today. Only a few days ago, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar proposed that the state should take a different approach towards tackling sectarian outfits, suggesting that they were different to terrorist groups.

The use of religion in state matters remains a major concern. Religious minorities were given separate electorates without it being their own demand. We have forgotten that Pakistan was created as a country to protect the rights of a minority in the Subcontinent. If the prime minister and his government truly seek change, they need to go beyond merely making occasional statements intended perhaps for global audiences and aimed at portraying Pakistan as a liberal, progressive country. The truth is this is a state in which extremism and discrimination against minorities have been bred by military dictators and inherited by civilian political leaderships. What is also problematic is the fact that almost all the mainstream parties are willing to play ball with band extremist groups when it suits their political interests. The PML-N itself cannot be absolved of guilt in this respect. As a consequence of the actions of political leaders, we have created a mindset among ordinary people which leads them to consider minority groups to be somehow inferior. Mere talk will not change all this. Much more is required and we need to see if the prime minister can lead the way towards a change of this nature, going against past traditions.

