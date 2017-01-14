Print Story
Saving democracy
January 14, 2017
This refers to the article, ‘No place for hate in democracy’ (Jan 13) by Aijaz Zaka Syed. The writer raises some poignant points regarding the Supreme Court ruling banning the use of religion and caste to seek votes. The verdict is significant because there should be protection of democracy – its inclusive and secular nature needs to be safeguarded.
Aspects like caste, religion and inconsistent ideologies jeopardise the judicial and legislative systems and place the democratic system in danger. While the move needs to be lauded, the writer is correct in saying that the ruling is ironic – the BJP won popular support pulling all the strings the SC judgement has now banned.
Khalid Sattar
Islamabad