The ignored

Hindus in Pakistan are still not accepted as Pakistanis by many, even though the Constitution grants them full religious freedom. Despite being proud of and devoted to the country, they are abused whenever an issue arises between Pakistan and India. People fail to understand the distinction between being a Hindu and being an Indian.

This is one of the many reasons why Pakistani Hindus are not treated as equal citizens. As a nation we must regard each other as equal citizens.

Abdullah Amjad

Gujrat

