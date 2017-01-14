Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said Pakistan will soon be known as a minority-friendly country. This is great news for every citizen of the country. Minorities have been facing severe discrimination in our country for many decades and are living in the environment of deep despair, fear and terror. Since Muslims are in the majority, it is their religious obligation to protect the rights of all minorities of the country. The non-Muslims population of Pakistan is nearly 10 per cent. The non-Muslims have been contributing for the development and progress of Pakistan in every walk of life.

Being a true Pakistani, it is our duty to respect different faiths, beliefs and religions. The prime minister is requested to devise and nurture a comprehensive policy to establish Pakistan’s identity as a minority-friendly country.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

0



0







Interfaith harmony was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178943-Interfaith-harmony/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Interfaith harmony" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178943-Interfaith-harmony.