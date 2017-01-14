Print Story
No gas
In Saddar, Rawalpindi, the gas pressure is next to zero. Residents of the area are facing difficulties in performing their routine activities.
The pressure is so low that one cannot cook food. Buying food from outside is expensive and cannot be afforded by the majority. Granted the gas shortage is genuine, but the relevant authorities can at least announce a schedule of loadshedding. Intermittent gas loadshedding is disrupting the lives of the people. If a schedule is given, the people will manage their activities accordingly.
Laraib Hameed
Rawalpindi