In Saddar, Rawalpindi, the gas pressure is next to zero. Residents of the area are facing difficulties in performing their routine activities.

The pressure is so low that one cannot cook food. Buying food from outside is expensive and cannot be afforded by the majority. Granted the gas shortage is genuine, but the relevant authorities can at least announce a schedule of loadshedding. Intermittent gas loadshedding is disrupting the lives of the people. If a schedule is given, the people will manage their activities accordingly.

Laraib Hameed

Rawalpindi

was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017