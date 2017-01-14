As you fight it

The PTI’s politics revolve around the Panama Papers case. However, there are a few things which these ‘patriotic people’ need to understand before making a mess of the situation. It is not the SC’s duty to investigate a case. The SC or any other court will only give a verdict based on the evidence presented. The institution is repeatedly telling the PTI’s counsel that no decision can be taken on presupposition and guesswork. The PTI is against an inquiry commission because of the obvious reason that the party doesn’t have enough proof to justify its false claims.

Another thing which is off about the case is that the PTI is selective in its accusations. Why is the party not bringing all the big names who have been accused of corruption to the court? Imran’s tactics are damaging the country’s democratic system. Instead of letting the present government complete its term and work, why does Imran Khan want to dissolve the elected government? This is why several state institutions like the FIA are weak. Because of intense political situation, their work is always interrupted. It is true that the country doesn’t have ‘ideal institutions’ at the moment, but it is also the responsibility of all parties to help remove flaws of these institutions.

L K Niazi

Karachi

