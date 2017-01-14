This refers to the news report, ‘Both engines of ATR plane were fine when aircraft took off’ (Jan 13). According to the CAA, the black box report of the Havelian crash failed to find the real cause of the crash. The concerned authorities have never submitted a conclusive report of a plane crash. Remedial measures can only be taken if an organisation knows what exactly went wrong. Across the world, each plane crash or related accident is investigated thoroughly by an independent investigation body which carries out an in-depth investigation. The findings are then distributed across the world so that airlines and regulators take safety measures through training, checks and preventive maintenance procedures.

It is unfortunate that in case of Pakistan’s aviation industry no such follow up action has ever been adopted following an air crash occurring within the regulatory jurisdiction of the CAA.

Aneela Chandio

Sukkur

