Overhaul schools

It has been over ten years since the catastrophic 2005 earthquake hit Azad Kashmir and caused damage on a large-scale. The powerful earthquake destroyed buildings of education institutions. The buildings were left with no roof. The condition of those buildings is still the same. Regular classes have been going on for over a decade now under such downtrodden condition. The AJK government and federal government did nothing to reconstruct these buildings.

Similarly, the standard of education in these school and colleges is not upto the mark. Absenteeism of teachers is rapidly increasing. A lot of parents now choose private schools for their children. State-run schools are only left for the poor. Owing to deteriorating education standards, the majority of students do not complete the matriculation examination. The concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter. Punctuality of teachers must be ensured for uninterrupted classes. The government should immediately begin the construction of schools’ buildings as well.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

