WASHINGTON: U.S. retail sales rose in December amid strong demand for automobiles and furniture, providing further evidence that the economy ended the fourth quarter with momentum and is poised for stronger growth this year.

The strengthening economy also is starting to generate higher inflation.

Other data on Friday showed a second straight monthly increase in producer prices in December, which led to the biggest year-on-year gain in just over two years. The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month.

November's retail sales were revised up to show a 0.2 percent rise instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent gain.

Sales were up 4.1 percent from December 2015. They rose 3.3 percent for all of 2016, up from 2.3 percent in 2015.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales rose 0.2 percent after being flat in November.

These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Rising wages due to a tightening labor market are expected to support consumer spending this year, providing a boost to the economy.

Growth is also expected to get a lift from President-elect Donald Trump´s pledge to cut taxes, increase infrastructure spending and relax regulations.

Average hourly earnings increased 2.9 percent in the 12 months through December, the largest gain since June 2009, the government reported last week.

Against the backdrop of a labor market that is at or near full employment, Trump´s proposed fiscal stimulus could fan inflation and prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than is currently envisaged.

The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate last month by 25 basis points to a range of 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.

The U.S. central bank has forecast three rate hikes for this year.

The Atlanta Fed is forecasting GDP rising at a 2.9 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter. The economy grew at a 3.5 percent pace in the third quarter.

Even before the anticipated stimulus, inflation is perking up. In a separate report on Friday, the Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand increased 0.3 percent last month after advancing 0.4 percent in November.

