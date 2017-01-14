BEIJING: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may limit the growth of China's exports by imposing greater trade protectionist measures, China's customs agency said on Friday.

China is the biggest loser in the anti-globalisation trend, customs spokesman Huang Songping told reporters, adding it will be difficult for China´s foreign trade to improve in 2017 due to rising costs and other factors.

The challenges China faces in trade are not short-term but its economy can handle them, he said, adding he hopes that U.S.-China trade cooperation will continue.

China, the world´s largest trading nation, could be heavily exposed to protectionist measures this year if Trump follows through on campaign pledges to brand it a currency manipulator and impose heavy tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.

