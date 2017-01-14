LAHORE: The export package would have salutary impact on textile exports that are destined to post 10 percent increase in the first year with clear possibility of doubling textile exports to $24 billion within the next five years.

This was stated by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Punjab Chairman Ali Ahsan at a press conference.

He said before the package was finalised the prime minister had sought commitment from the millers on positive impact of the largest-ever export package.

The package has been prepared with utmost care and every subsector of textiles has been adequately compensated, Ahsan added. “Now we are in a position to face our competitors with confidence.” He said till now the industry is surviving on its better efficiencies and despite operating at huge disadvantage against competing economies continued to challenge them in the global market.

0



0







‘Textile exports may post 10pc rise’ was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178930-Textile-exports-may-post-10pc-rise/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Textile exports may post 10pc rise’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178930-Textile-exports-may-post-10pc-rise.