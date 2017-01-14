HYDERABAD: The advent of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will change the country’s rural scene altogether with more opportunities for jobs and businesses, a business leader said on Friday.

“The people and relevant institutions need to initiate training programs to produce skill workforce, who may initiate their own businesses,” said Wali Zahid, CEO of SkillCity, at a debate titled 'Talk for Change', organized by a group of federal and provincial government department and private sector

"We know extremism, corruption and other discouraging issues are being debated hotly, but the CPEC is coming into force and it will benefit all the people of Pakistan, specifically those living in Sindh."

He said agriculture development, technology, rural entrepreneurs, tourism will be promoted when the CPEC comes into force, and it will definitely be helpful in reducing poverty in rural areas, where development has not reached as yet.

Zahid said rural people can get more share from CPEC, which will reduce the gap between the poor and rich in Pakistan.

