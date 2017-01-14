COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has been invited to dig for more business opportunities in a number of untapped sectors in Pakistan’s vast market to further deepen the existing trade ties between the two friendly countries, a statement said on Friday.

“The people of Sri Lanka will not only have the opportunity to witness the varieties of Pakistan’s countless and extremely diverse products but will also be able to buy them,” Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (R) Syed Shakeel Hussain said after co-inaugurating the 2nd edition of “Pakistan Single Country Exhibition” with Sri Lankan minister for sports, Dayasiri Jayasekera here at Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH).

The expo, organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka, is featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of engineering products, auto parts, agro products, textile & clothing, designer wear, handcrafted & traditional textiles, pharmaceuticals, cutlery, furniture, carpets, marble, and services. Hussain, while addressing the inaugural ceremony said,”The exhibition was launched last year, with a view to make it an annual event that should work as a catalyst for synergizing deeper economic relations between the two brotherly countries.”

