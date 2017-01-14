‘State Bank helps SMEs get better access to finance’

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) Outreach Division General Manager Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry has said that with the patronage of the State Bank of Pakistan, the SMEs are having better access to finance as compared to negligible access available in the past.

Addressing at the concluding session of the consultation process on credit guarantee scheme plan for SMEs meeting held on Friday at the Smeda head office, he said, the banking industry is still not comfortable to issue the adequate credits to SMEs due to high risk, which can be covered by introducing a Credit Guarantee Scheme commonly being

practiced in plenty of the growing economies across the world.

The participants of the consultative meeting recommended submitting the plan as a major budget proposal this year to establish a Credit Guarantee Fund with at least $25 million.

Sheharyar Tahir, head External Relations Department of Smeda and Imran Ahmad of the SBP conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

The meeting was widely attended by representatives of banks, development finance institutions, private sector and the government’s business development agencies.

Chaudhry said that Smeda, taking cognizance of the need, had developed a comprehensive feasibility study for the required scheme under the aegis of the Investment Promotion Unit, jointly organised by the United Nations Development Organization (UNIDO), Smeda and the government of Italy.

A continued consultation process in collaboration with the State Bank was started last year to have the feedback from the government of Pakistan, bankers, SMEs, trade bodies and other relevant stakeholders, the concluding episode of which has been arranged at the Smeda head office, he added.

The presentations given by representatives of Smeda, State Bank of Pakistan and FINCON revealed that the formal lending of SMES in Pakistan was much less than the actual requirement.

According to the feasibility study compiled by FINCON for UNID0-SMEDA-ITALIA Investment Promotion Unit, the SMEs are being provided only six percent of the total formal lending by financial institutions, whereas the share of SMEs’ lending in neighbouring countries is around 30 percent of the total credits.

The default risk in the SME-based economies of the world has been covered by the credit guarantee schemes and there are more than 2,250 credit guarantee schemes in 100 countries of the world, he said.

Therefore, the feasibility has offered a complete mechanism for creating a full-fledged credit guarantee scheme for SMEs in Pakistan, proposing major chunk of funds from international donor agencies, such as the World Bank, USAID, DFID and Italian Development Cooperation.

As per the feasibility, the credit guarantee scheme fund should be up to $25 million and the investment in fund is expected to generate approximately 0.5 million direct jobs; followed by a GDP of Rs250 billion and an additional tax revenue up to Rs33 billion over 10 years.

The government of Pakistan may be asked to share 20 percent of the total required fund or to match the equal

amount of fund to be generated through donor agencies and the same would be managed

by setting up a credit guarantee fund company, which will

work as a public limited company.

Earlier, stakeholders meetings held in Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad have also unanimously recommended taking up the feasibility of CGS with the government of Pakistan.

Therefore, Smeda, as per the recommendation of the concluding consultative session would submit the detailed feasibility as the major proposal for the forthcoming Federal Budget 2017/18.

