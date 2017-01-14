KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has restricted oil marketing companies (OMCs) for the expansion of their retail network in such areas where they have lesser storage capacity than required, till the construction of backup storage capacity.

The marketing of refined oil products is undertaken by licensed OMCs. Among these OMCs, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) leads with an overall market share of 57 percent; followed by Shell and Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) with 10 percent share each.

The total number of retail outlets is around 7,500 in the country.

Imran Ghaznavi, executive director at Ogra, said that the oil marketing companies are obligated to construct and maintain oil storage capacity of minimum 20 days of their respective sales.

“Since, 2015 unprecedented increase in the sales of petrol was observed; thereby, required storage capacity by OMCs corresponding to their 20 days sales volume was also increased.”

In order to ensure that the number of retail outlets of individual OMC may not outpace their required storage capacity, the authority has decided to restrict OMCs for expansion of their retail network in such areas where they have lesser storage capacity than required till the construction of backup storage capacity.

0



0







Ogra restricts retail network expansion by OMCs was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178924-Ogra-restricts-retail-network-expansion-by-OMCs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Ogra restricts retail network expansion by OMCs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178924-Ogra-restricts-retail-network-expansion-by-OMCs.