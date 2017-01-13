JOHANNESBURG: Several good second-nine recoveries saw world number two Rory McIlroy fire a first-round 67 in the South African Open Thursday to trail early leader Trevor Fisher junior by one shot. Experimenting with clubs from three manufacturers after previous supplier Nike withdrew from the market, the Irishman struggled off the tee as his round drew to a close. Wayward drives found the rough on his final three holes at Glendower Golf Club in the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg, but McIlroy showed his class with superb recovery shots. He scrambled pars at seven and nine—the Irishman played the back nine first — and birdied eight for a five-under round and a satisfactory seasonal debut. When the four-time major winner last changed clubs, to sign a multimillion-dollar deal with Nike four years ago, he initially battled to adapt. After four pars from 10, the relaxed Irishman collected four consecutive birdies before completing his first nine with another par. His second nine had a rollercoaster feel as he picked up another birdie and bogeyed two straight par-fours beforemaking two more birdies. South African Fisher — 442 places below McIlroy in the world rankings — owed his clubhouse lead on 66 to a purple eight-hole patch that delivered seven birdies. The lone slip by the recently off-form 37-year-old was a bogey five on 11 at a club hosting the second oldest national golf championship after the British Open for the third year in a row. Sharing second place with McIlroy were South Africans Thomas Aiken and Dean Burmester, who eagled the parfive 15th. Irishman Darren Clarke carded a 70 and South African Ernie Els a 74. Nick Faldo of England, competing aged 59, and Retief Goosen of South Africa were among the later starters.

0



0







McIlroy trails by one after 67 with new clubs was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178869-McIlroy-trails-by-one-after-67-with-new-clubs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "McIlroy trails by one after 67 with new clubs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178869-McIlroy-trails-by-one-after-67-with-new-clubs.