A 26-year-old man was injured over a domestic dispute in the Garden area. According to rescue officials, the victim Murtaza was attacked by his brother using a knife. The incident was reported in the Shoe Market area and Murtaza was rushed to the Civil Hopsital Karachi in critical condition.

0



0







Domestic dispute was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178868-Domestic-dispute/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Domestic dispute" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178868-Domestic-dispute.