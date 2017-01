The rupee remained steady on Thursdaywith no clear triggers moving the forexmarket in either direction, traders said. The rupee closed flat at 104.84 against the dollar in the interbank market. Traders said the local currency moved sideways, as investor sentiments remained dull.

