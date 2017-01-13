ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has no receipt to prove its stance in the court in the Panama Papers case.

The PTI leaders talked about the Panama Papers case in a media talk outside the Supreme Court and criticised the PML-N once again. The PTI spokesman, Naeemul Haq, said, “The prime minister’s lawyer has no solid evidence to defend his client’s case.” He said the Qatari letter was fake. He said the N-League is desperately trying to save its government.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the government was stuck in an ocean of corruption, and it does not possess the skills to swim out of it. Fawad Chaudhry demanded the government to reveal the source of money transfer and said the people of Pakistan wanted to see evidence how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made properties worth billions of rupees abroad.

