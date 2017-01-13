ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was bent upon disrupting the development process in the country.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said it stands proven in the Supreme Court that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has no connection with the Panama case.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, she said the allegations levelled against the prime minister were false. She said the PTI has no evidence to prove its allegations. Marriyum said Nawaz Sharif has given mega development projects to the country, including road infrastructure, health and education reforms and national counter terrorism policy. She said Imran Khan only wants to disrupt the development of the country.

She said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, the prime minister will take forward his agenda of development. PML-N MNA Danyal Aziz said all the PTI allegations have been proven wrong.

"A lawyer who called himself a ‘stepney lawyer’ has now burst," he said in a jibe at the PTI lawyer Naeem Bukhari. PML-N leader Maida Hameed said it is evident that the PM does not own offshore accounts. “Imran Khan can see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slipping from his hands,” she said.

APP adds: PML-N MNA Talal Chaudhry said the it has been proven that the prime minister has no link to the allegations as his name was not included in the Panama Papers.

Talal said it was the habit of PTI to level allegations on the prime minister as the party knows that the PM is busy in the opening ceremonies of new development projects for the welfare of the people. He said the PTI was afraid of Maryam Nawaz as they consider her as new rising politician and they could not compete her in the next general elections. He said Maryam Nawaz is a hope for Pakistan as her name is linked with Nawaz Sharif.

