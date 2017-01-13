Live from Courtroom No2

PanamaLeaks Case

ISLAMABAD: Over a dozen of hearings passed but neither did the petitioners share solid documents with the apex court in support of their arguments nor had the respondents done so far. The petitioners left over 61 striking questions for the Sharifs’ counsels but never answered the worthy judges’ queries. Naeem Bokhari, the lead counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, even did not bother to cite judgments during the course of arguments which lasted 16 long hours.

With all the general overview, the five-member bench took the Leaks' case with fresh enthusiasm as Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Prime Minister of Pakistan, started his arguments. Apparently well-prepared Makhdoom Ali Khan called a spade and spade that the Supreme Court had to first determine its jurisdiction first before proceeding against his client in this case under the Article 184/3 of the 1973 Constitution.

“This matter does not fall under purview of the said Article [184/3] perhaps. If learned judges wanted to redefine it [this Article], he would continue his arguments on it today.”

The Courtroom No 2 witnessed a complete silence since 9:30am to 10:15am; it was only Makhdoom Ali Khan who continued his arguments. As tea break (11am) ended, Mr Makhdoom received volley of questions from the bench where he looked struggling to answer them. It prompted Imran Khan, PTI chairman, to comment on him as saying “Mr Makhdoom is like a smart kid who plays good cricket in the net but is stamped out on first delivery on the real pitch — Only credit goes to him is ‘he speaks good English’”. Mr Imran Khan was whispering this in ears of senior PTI leaders Jehangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi during the break time. He told this correspondent that the purpose had been served. "Everybody knows that Sharif brothers are corrupt," Imran Khan observed. But the top leadership of PTI was missing Naeem Bokhari who was feeling fresh at home but did not make his way to the apex court today.

But after the break Mr Makhdoom came up with solid answers even at one point this correspondent observed that judges were taking his arguments seriously. When Mr Makhdoom argued that his client had never been associated with any company, property and a beneficiary owner of any unnamed property, it was Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who said, “This point is very important and we have noted it.” But it was Justice Ijazul Hassan who asked Premier Sharif’s counsel why he was not presenting documents before this court despite he promised with lawmakers on the floor of the House.

The court also witnessed a key moment when Mr Makhdoom shifted burden of proof to other respondents — Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz. This moment attracted PTI leaders sitting in front of rostrum to decorate smile on their faces even Imran Khan quietly laughed when court was informed that Ayaz Sadiq quashed a reference filed against PM Sharif. Finally poor National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq came under fire in the court. These views were exchanged by PTI MNAs Shafqat Mahmood and Jehangir Tareen with Mr Khan. MNA Talal Chaudhry of PML-N looked angry in the courtroom but ultimately found chair to sit in. But he criticised PTI which, according to him "always brings a new fairy tale of lies to defame Sharif brothers."

State Minister for Information Technology Anusha Rahman and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Law and Justice were sharing views on the ongoing proceedings on PanamaLeaks in the courtroom. Meanwhile, Shahid Hamid, Counsel for Maryam Nawaz and her spouse and Ishaq Dar was busy in taking notes with his daughter Ayesha Hamid who was assisting her father in this historic case. But Salman Akram Raja, counsel for PM Sharif's son remained tight lipped and kept taking notes with left hand.

Apparently it was Raja Riaz of PTI who hit a whammy in past two days when always made futile attempts to share something special with Imran Khan but it remained a mission impossible. He came all the way from Faisalabad to Islamabad to witness this historic case in the Supreme Court. Tea break in the courtroom always witnessed PTI leaders as chalking strategies how to deal with media after the proceedings. Even Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jehangir Tareen were unhappy with a senior party worker who spoke to a private television channel during the course of arguments.

The Jamaat-e-Islami top leadership remained silent but a senior lawyer of the apex court whispered in Sirajul Haq’s ear that he made a wonderful statement in media recently. “You (Siraj) talked on ‘tasbi and aab zam zam’ when it comes to meeting criterion of ‘sadiq and amin’ mentioned in Article 63 and 62 of the Constitution,” the lawyer whispered.

Many observers sitting in the packed small room were also praising Mr Makhdoom for his wonderful English speaking skills. It was the time when Makhdoom recalled a prudent quote of British essayist T S Eliot during the course of arguments. Then judges adjourned the hearing till today at 9:30am.

