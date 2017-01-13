Briefs

CJP and brother judges condole Siddiqui’s death

By our correspondent

ISLAMABD: The CJP and all judges of the Supreme Court have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, former Chief Justice of Pakistan. They have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul. Meanwhile, a formal condolence meeting of CJP and judges was also held in SC on Thursday to condole the demise and offered “Fateha” for the departed soul. They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Six killed as coaster plunges into ditch

MUZAFFARABAD: Six people, including two women and a child, were killed and 26 others injured when a Haveli-bound coaster fell into a deep ditch near Hajeera in the Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir early Thursday morning. According to police, the coaster was coming from Rawalpindi and heading towards Haveli (Forward Kohota) when the driver lost control at Akhoor Ban near Hajeera and as a result it fell into a deep ditch. The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), Hajeera.

NBP’s senior vice president arrested

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Banking Circle of FIA arrested a Senior Vice-President of the National Bank of Pakistan, Muhammad Akram, in Karachi on Thursday. Additional Director Banking Circle of the FIA Altaf Arain said the noose around two dozen companies that had got their loans written off in the past was tightening. Sources said efforts were being made to arrest the accused owner of Messrs Sunrise, their guarantor, the regional head of the National Bank of Pakistan, a bank manager and senior auditor. The loan taken by the Messrs Sunrise was written off in the past against the banking rules.

Dir cable operators asked to get PEMRA licence

LOWER DIR: Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Irfanullah Wazir today directed the cable operators to obtain proper license from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for setting up their service network in the district. He issued this directive during his meeting with cable operators. The Director PEMRA Peshawar was also present on the occasion. The Deputy Commissioner briefed the operators about the procedure for obtaining licence and registration of their cable network with the PEMRA. He gave February 1, 2017 as the deadline to the operators for obtaining PEMRA licence and registration as after the expiry of the deadline the services of the operators without PEMRA registration would be shut.

