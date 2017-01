PESHAWAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a woman in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.An official of Paharipura Police Station said that the gunmen opened fire on the woman when she came out of her house in Sikandar Town Corporation Colony. The woman was later identified as Ishrat Shaheen.

