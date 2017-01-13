Islamabad: Public-Private Partnership is imperative in order to fulfil human rights agenda in Pakistan, said Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeria Agha, while addressing the opening session of the two-day Capacity Building Training of Prosecutors and Courts Officials.

She emphasised that women constitute almost 50 per cent of our population. “So progress could not be made without ensuring conducive environment for them which is free from exploitation, abuse and violence,” she said.

She said that the ministry is committed towards protection and promotion of human rights with a special focus on women rights. She highlighted that human rights issues are cross cutting requiring collaboration of the concerned organizations; therefore, the Ministry would continue such endeavours in order to sensitize the relevant stakeholders and duty bearers for joint efforts.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights Humera Azam Khan, during her welcome address, introduced the project. She said that the project has been launched under the Gender Equity Programme to sensitise the concerned officials on gender related issues and laws so that they may be able to better respond Gender Based Violence issues.

Under this project, she said that the ministry would conduct 12 Capacity Building Workshops in various selected districts. “Ministry of Human Rights has been working

for harmonising legislation, regulations and practices with the international human rights covenants and agreements to which Pakistan is a party and monitoring their implementation, besides fostering public awareness of human rights, laws and remedies available against the abuse of human rights,” she said.

Deputy Chief of Party, Aurat Foundation Mahpara Shakil Ghauri emphasised that cooperation between the Government and civil society needs to be further enhanced. She added that women rights related issues are multi-dimensional which require consistent efforts by the Government and civil society. Various legal and technical experts of the Ministry of Human Rights delivered presentations on specific themes and responded to queries raised by the participants.

