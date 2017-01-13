Islamabad: A delegation of Royal College of Physicians, UK, visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and discussed holding of a joint conference on clinical governance, leadership and research to boost medical education and governance in Pakistan.

HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed welcomed the delegation which comprised Dr. Fraz Mir and Mr. Steve. They were accompanied by Vice Chancellor, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Saeed Hamid, and Prof. Akbar Chaudhary. The Chairman shared a roundup of the HEC initiatives as well as achievements with regard to promotion of higher education in the country.

He briefed the visiting team about the HEC programmes aimed at creating a research culture in the country. He said since the inception of HEC in 2002, the number of universities has increased highly, adding that HEC pursues a no-compromise policy on quality of education.

He said HEC has been striving hard to increase equitable access to higher education and promote research culture in the country. He said HEC emphasizes relevance of research to the social needs, as relevant research activities will enable the nation to address its issues itself.

The Chairman stressed the need for joint collaboration in the field of medical education, healthcare and health sciences. He underlined the need for collaboration between Pakistani and UK higher education institutions on the pattern of Pak-US Science and Technology Cooperation Programme. He also shed light on the HEC accreditation services and the role of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council in this regard.

The visitors showed interest in exploring opportunities for medical colleges heads to visit the British medical institutions so as to help them update their knowledge. The Royal College of Physicians team discussed with the chairman holding of a joint conference on clinical governance, leadership and research to boost medical education and governance in Pakistan.

